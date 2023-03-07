StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDR opened at $0.31 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.