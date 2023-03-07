StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.