StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Up 2.6 %
LEJU opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.
About Leju
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.