StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.98. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Further Reading

