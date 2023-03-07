StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.98. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.82.
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
