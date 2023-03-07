StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.