StockNews.com Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Sell

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 55,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

