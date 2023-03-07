StockNews.com Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

