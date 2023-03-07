StockNews.com Upgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

