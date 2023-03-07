Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Up 4.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.65. 118,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 368,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $344,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $266,661.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,790.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,213,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Stories

