Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
