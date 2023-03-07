Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.