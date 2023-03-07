Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) versus Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Financial Analysis

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) and Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Community Financial 31.78% 15.40% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Community Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Community Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Community Financial $89.10 million 2.53 $28.32 million $5.00 7.97

Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Suncrest Bank and Community Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Community Financial has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Community Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Summary

Community Financial beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

