Synapse Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $186.08 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

