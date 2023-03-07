Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $144.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,350 shares of company stock worth $4,124,456 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

