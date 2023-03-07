Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Position Increased by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,305 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 2.14% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $17,737,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $16,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,540 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

