Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.45 and last traded at $119.19. Approximately 380,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,888,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

