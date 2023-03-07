Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s 8th Largest Position

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.07.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,114,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,399,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.56. 76,443,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,784,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.45. The company has a market cap of $599.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

