Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Textron Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Textron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 129.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Textron by 3.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Textron by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

