The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $18.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of STER opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

About Sterling Check

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Sterling Check by 99.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sterling Check by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.