The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $212.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.27.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
