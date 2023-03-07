The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

HD stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.47. 1,434,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.