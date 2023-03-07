The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.09 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.21 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.99 and its 200 day moving average is $305.18. The company has a market cap of $305.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

