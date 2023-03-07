The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Chairman Sells $8,926,931.20 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 71,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,158. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

