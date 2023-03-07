The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
