The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 285,320 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

