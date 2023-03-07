The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 110,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.30% of Walt Disney worth $521,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,437,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $135,593,000 after purchasing an additional 81,462 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 11,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $267,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

