The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 15,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.06. 6,861,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,787,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.