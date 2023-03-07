The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Raised to GBX 1,760

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($22.25) to GBX 2,040 ($24.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,134 ($25.66) in a research note on Monday.

The Weir Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

