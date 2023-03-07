ThetaDrop Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $48.10 million and approximately $34,735.65 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

