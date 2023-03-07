Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 33,756 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,049.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 2,897,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

