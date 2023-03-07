ThredUp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,047% compared to the typical volume of 133 call options.

ThredUp Stock Up 63.3 %

TDUP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 35,592,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

TDUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.