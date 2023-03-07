Threshold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37.45 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $378.45 million and $37.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00038412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00021515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00220365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,130.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903372 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04050156 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $31,910,703.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

