Threshold Trading Down 2.9% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Threshold has a total market cap of $379.19 million and approximately $35.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00038366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00219408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,262.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903372 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04050156 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $31,910,703.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

