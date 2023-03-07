Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.80

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 184975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tidewater by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

