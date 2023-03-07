Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 3.1%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). Approximately 34,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 278,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Tlou Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.