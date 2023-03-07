Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

TD opened at C$88.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$161.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.22. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$104.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

