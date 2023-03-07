Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1769311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Specifically, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Transocean Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.90.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,332,000 after purchasing an additional 658,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

