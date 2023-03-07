Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

TRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

