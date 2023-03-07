Truepoint Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $215,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $301.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

