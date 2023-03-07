Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded down $7.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.40. 979,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

