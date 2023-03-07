Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.78. 4,449,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 875.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

