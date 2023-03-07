Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

