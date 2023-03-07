Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,081,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 228,988 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 745,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 939,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 218,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 4,813,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,766,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

