Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

