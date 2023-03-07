Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.36. 264,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $232.97 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

