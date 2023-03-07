Tsai Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsai Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 3.0% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.78. 4,449,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile



Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

