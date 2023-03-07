Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 450 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PYPL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. 4,086,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,244,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

