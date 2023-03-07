Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 707 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 39,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 219,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 68.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,321. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $156.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

