Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,112 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. 3,445,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,762,899. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.