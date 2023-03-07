Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Raises Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,588,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,067,482. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

