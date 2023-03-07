Twin Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 117,151 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 0.6% of Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

